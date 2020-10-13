4 Things You Should Make Sure When Making A Certificate

Certificates are used widely in various fields. You may find it used in businesses, schools or universities, or even in competitions. But why do people use it? So basically, a certificate is used as recognition, award, or appreciation. It can’t be made arbitrary, since it is only issued by those who have the authority. For instance, an authorized conference organizer may issue several types of certificates to speakers, participants, and people attending the event.

There are many reasons why certificates are still popular until now. But one of the answers must be about the process of making it because it is quite simple. However, even though it is easy to create, there are a few things that you need to make sure about when making certificates. To know the details, read to the end!

1. Information

So the first and foremost thing that you have to make sure of making certificates is information. It means everything that you write and put on it. From the title to the signature, you have to make sure that all of the information is correct and complete! So, usually, there are several elements on a certificate. Here are the details!

Title or the headline of the document. This part determines the type of certificate. It can be awards, appreciation, etc.

The recipient that can be the name of persons, group, or organization that received it.

The name of the person or organization bestows the document.

Description of why the recipient received the certificate.

Date of issue.

Signature, logo, and seal.

The certificate number, if necessary.

2. Typographical Errors

One of the most common mistakes in making a certificates is typo. Often, the recipient’s name is the element with the most typographical error. So, since the name or recipient is such an important element, you should always confirm this before giving it to them.

3. Font Type and Size

Frequently, the most aesthetically types of fonts are chosen for use in certificates. But in reality, some of them are hard to read! Besides, not only the font type that makes it difficult to read but the size also plays a role in complicating the situation. Because of that, choosing the regular font type that is easy to read and supporting it with a perfect font size can be a great decision in making certificates.

4. Materials and Print

There are several types of material that can be used in certificate printing such as Artcard, Matt White, Marble White, Vanilla Smooth, and others. Each type has different specifications. You can do a little research on the internet first, or you can ask someone who knows about it beforehand. This way, you can decide on the best material to suit your needs.

After that, you can decide where you want to print the certificate. There are two alternatives for that. First, print it at a professional certificate printing. Or second, do it independently. But, to get the best result, going to a professional could be the best decision for you!