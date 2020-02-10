4 Ways to Design and Print Banners of High Quality

Designing a banner for printing is technically easy. All you have to do is insert texts, images, and other design elements and decorations such as borders and other things that make it look more pleasant. However, not all banner design works well and not all of them are effective enough to reach the target audience for the promotional message included in the design of the banner. There are several things that you need to do so that your banner can present its content well while also being attractive at the same time, enough to catch the attention of people who pass by especially ones that are potential customers. Before you go into the process of banner printing, the designing process is important because not only that it can determine the quality of the banner and its effectiveness, but it can also affect the ease of printing as well. Here are several things that you need to consider as you design a banner:

1. Banner Dimension

To simply put it, the size of the banner. The design of your banner will be printed on an existing PVC stock as the most common material used for outdoor banners. Make sure you know what size is available for you to print on and first agree on it with the printing service that you will use. Only after confirming the size, you can design the banner. Working this way ensures that you can design a banner in a more accurate way because you already know the right sizes or dimensions of the banner that you will print. If you first design and then go to the printing service without knowing whether the desired size is available and force your design on an existing PVC stock, it won’t result in a good looking banner due to the inaccuracies in design.

2. Maintain Simplicity

As you design your banner, it is preferable to stick to a design that is simple and easy to be understood. Designing simply does not mean designing blandly. So you have to be able to come up with a creative way to maintain the uniqueness of your design while at the same time keeping it away from being overcrowded or cluttered. Make sure that the reader of your banner can read the entirety of your banner within a minute or better less, because they usually don’t spend that much time to digest the content of a banner. A well planned layout of a banner can truly help in making an effective banner that is understandable within quick seconds.

3. Images

Inserting images can really help you in making a banner that stands out. However, before you print your banner, you have to make sure that the images that you insert into the design of your banner are of high quality, having minimum 300 dpi. With this resolution, the images won’t be broken by being pixelated or overly stretched upon printing. You can get a high quality banner result that looks crisp and attractive. A banner that has low quality image won’t be able to reflect positively on your company or brand’s reputation. Thus, you always have to strive for a professional grade banner for effective advertising and marketing.

4. Color Process

Your banner will be printed with ink that combines four basic colors of cyan, magenta, yellow, and black. However, usually, the design software that you use displays RGB colors. If you choose to design in RGB and print in CMYK, you might get colors that are inaccurate, meaning that they look different than what you see on your monitor screen. It is important to remember to design in CMYK colors, so that you can match it with the printer used to produce the banner for more accurate color production.